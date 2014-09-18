By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's first mission to Mars
will attempt to put a spacecraft in orbit around the red planet
next week, in a crucial test of a low-cost project carrying the
country's hopes to join the leaders of a global space race.
A successful outcome for the $74-million mission would
stiffen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build new
space launch facilities capable of handling heavier satellites,
to make India a stronger player in the space technology market.
Launched last November, the Mars Orbiter Mission, called
Mangalyaan, aims to study the planet's surface and mineral
composition, and scan its atmosphere for methane, a chemical
strongly tied to life on Earth.
If the spacecraft does manage to enter orbit around Mars on
Sept. 24, India would become the first country to succeed on its
first try. European, U.S. and Russian probes have managed to
orbit or land on the planet, but only after several attempts.
"Confidence is high," V. Koteswara Rao, scientific secretary
at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), told Reuters.
"All the operations done so far are successful and all the
parameters measured are normal."
ISRO has already uploaded commands to help the spacecraft
automatically enter orbit on the morning of Sept. 24.
Two days before that, scientists will run a four-second test
of a main engine that has been idle for about 300 days, and make
a small course correction, Rao said.
However, experts say it will be challenging to get the
trajectory right and cut the craft's speed from its current rate
of 22 km (13.7 miles) per second to allow it to enter orbit. So
also would be the task of receiving the faint signals it emits.
"It's like hitting a one-rupee coin about a hundred
kilometres away, and that is tough," said Mayank N. Vahia, a
scientist in the department of astronomy and astrophysics at the
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
ISRO has prepared a contingency plan. If the main engine
fails to restart, eight small fuel-powered thrusters will be
used to put the spacecraft into orbit around Mars.
LOW-COST MODEL & CHINA
India launched its space programme five decades ago and
developed its own rocket technology after Western powers imposed
sanctions for a nuclear weapons test in 1974. In 2009, its
Chandrayaan satellite found evidence of water on the moon.
Although facing strong competition from neighbour China,
India aspires to be a low-cost supplier of space technology and
grab a bigger slice of a more than $300-billion industry.
India has so far launched 40 foreign satellites, many of
them for advanced nations.
Still, China has an edge, as it can put heavier satellites
into orbit with its bigger launchers.
Modi aims to change that. In June, he hailed the Mars
mission's low cost, saying it was less than the budget of the
Hollywood space movie 'Gravity'.
A successful Mars mission would boost the global standing of
India's state-run space agency.
"It increases the prestige and reliability of India as a
spacefaring nation whose rockets and payloads are reliable
enough for other countries to use," said Vahia.
India's Mangalyaan cost roughly a tenth of NASA's Mars
mission Maven that will attempt to enter orbit around the planet
three days earlier on Sept. 21.
Despite its recent success, India's space programme has
often drawn criticism as Asia's third-largest economy still
ranks poorly on basic social indicators of poverty and hunger.
