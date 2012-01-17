MUMBAI Jan 17 Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, has raised prices of all its vehicles by 0.3-3.4 percent due to adverse foreign exchange movements and a rise in commodity prices, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Domestic rivals of Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, such as Mahindra & Mahindra and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Corp have already raised prices citing rising input costs. (Reportin by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)