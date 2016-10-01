UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
NEW DELHI, Oct 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept. 2016 Sept. 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 149,143 113,759 31.1 DOMESTIC SALES 137,321 106,083 29.4 PASSENGER CARS 105,236 87,916 19.7 EXPORTS 11,822 7,676 54 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.