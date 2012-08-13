NEW DELHI Aug 13 Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, said it does not plan to announce on Monday or Tuesday any plans to reopen its plant at Manesar in north India, which has been idle since a riot last month killed one employee.

Shares in the company gained as much as 2.5 percent on Monday on what traders said was speculation it could announce as early as Monday plans to reopen the plant.

"Our position is exactly the same to what we said in the beginning, that we will decide on a date of opening when we are satisfied that safety and security of all our employees is ensured," Chairman R.C. Bhargava told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)