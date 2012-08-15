* 1-2 months needed for Manesar production ramp-up -Nikkei
* About 500-person security force to be added for safety
-Nikkei
* One-month plant shutdown to cost Suzuki about Y6 bln
-analysts
(Adds lost profit estimate, Suzuki CEO travel plans)
TOKYO, Aug 15 India's largest car maker Maruti
Suzuki India Ltd will restart production at its
Manesar factory early next week after a deadly riot shut the
plant last month, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in north India, where
the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp makes its
best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18
clash between workers and management over pay left one dead,
scores injured and parts of the plant burned out.
The shutdown of the factory, which made about 1,700 cars a
day before the unrest, is costing the company tens of millions
of dollars, and more than 2,500 workers have taken to hiding,
fearing punishment from Maruti or police, say residents and
unions.
Production at the plant will take one to two months to
return to pre-shutdown levels as the Indian carmaker ensures the
safety of the facility, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing
an unidentified Maruti official.
Maruti plans to enlist about 500 guards to help bolster
security at the plant, which will restart in stages beginning
with welding and press operations, the Nikkei said.
Two phone calls to the plant's spokesman seeking comment
went unanswered.
"This announcement did not come from us, so we are unable to
comment on its validity," said Ei Mochizuki, a spokesman for
parent Suzuki Motor.
A one-month shutdown would cut parent Suzuki's operating
profit by around 6 billion yen ($76.15 million), equal to 5
percent of the Japanese car maker's 120 billion yen forecast for
the year to end-March 2013, analysts estimate.
"However, if the company can recoup production after
reopening the plant, losses could diminish further on a fiscal
year basis," Goldman Sachs said in a report.
"Additionally, in light of India inventories of 110,000
vehicles in early August, we would expect sales opportunity
losses to be limited."
Suzuki Chairman and CEO Osamu Suzuki is slated to visit
India next week, but has no plans to visit the Manesar facility,
the Nikkei wrote. A Suzuki spokesman declined to comment on the
travel plans of its head.
Shares of Suzuki were unchanged against a 0.7 percent dip in
the Nikkei 225 average in afternoon Tokyo trade.
The July 18 clash has rattled corporate India and shone a
light on outdated and rigid labour laws in a country where cheap
labour drives manufacturing and draws foreign investment.
High inflation, a shortage of skilled labour and rising
aspirations have emboldened workers' demands.
Other foreign car makers, such as Hyundai and
Honda, have seen labour unrest at their Indian plants
in recent years.
($1 = 78.7900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Additing reporting by Anurag
Kotoky; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ryan Woo)