By Himank Sharma
| MUMBAI, March 12
MUMBAI, March 12 Worries about a prolonged
stand-off between investors and India's Maruti Suzuki Ltd
sent the automaker's shares down as much as 4.2
percent on Tuesday.
The company's shares, which were trading down 1.5 percent at
0506 GMT, have under-perform the broader index ever since Suzuki
Motor Co, which owns 56 percent of Maruti, in January
announced plans to invest $488 million on a new plant in India
and shelved an earlier plan for Maruti to set up the factory
itself.
A group of 16 big fund managers said in a letter to Maruti
management dated March 5 and seen by Reuters, that the plan
would shift manufacturing activity away from the Indian company
and turn it into a "shell company" of its parent.
"The decision of the MSIL board is ill-conceived in its
entirety and results in outsourcing of the core manufacturing
activity that is fundamental and critical for MSIL," the letter
said, referring to Maruti Suzuki.
"This clearly is not in the best interest of MSIL and its
shareholders and is in fact significantly detrimental to them,"
the investors said, in a rare case of shareholder activism in
India.
A spokesman for Maruti confirmed the company had received
the letter and said it was in talks with shareholders to convey
the "intent and purpose" of the deal.
A smaller group of shareholders sent a previous letter last
month, saying they were concerned that the contract for the
plant in Gujarat state meant the Japanese carmaker, rather than
Maruti, would reap the benefits of rising domestic sales.
Maruti dismissed the initial claim in a press release issued
late last month providing additional financial details for the
new plant, including pricing for the cars produced and capital
investment amounts.
"The press release does not even touch upon why such an
oppressive transaction can be justified taking into account the
interests of shareholders of MSIL," the shareholders said.
Under the plan, Maruti will buy vehicles produced by Suzuki
at the new plant and sell them in the open market. Maruti
currently produces and sells its own cars.
Maruti will continue to produce cars at its existing
factories in Manesar and Gurgaon in north India, which have a
capacity of 1.5 million vehicles per year, but incremental
production would be sourced from the Suzuki plant.
The second letter was signed by HDFC Asset Management, DSP
BlackRock Investment Managers, Axis Asset Management and Birla
Sun Life Mutual Fund, among others.
Maruti Suzuki shares have gained 1.5 percent since Suzuki
made its announcement on Jan. 28, widely under-performing a
record-setting rally in the broader NSE index, which is
up 6.5 percent since that date.
"Neither the company is relenting nor the investors are
stepping back," said Ashvin Shetty, an analyst at brokerage
Ambit Capital.
"They (Maruti Suzuki) were likely to sign the agreement with
Suzuki in April-May, but now it appears that could be delayed if
the investors continue to pressure the company."
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Jane Baird and Matt Driskill)