BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 16 Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, will restart production at its Manesar factory on August 21, more than a month after a deadly riot shut the plant, costing the company tens of millions of dollars in lost output.
The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18 clash between workers and management. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)
June 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.