A worker checks the door of a parked Alto car at a Maruti Suzuki stockyard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI Macquarie upgraded Maruti Suzuki(MRTI.NS) to "outperform" from "neutral" after the automaker said it would restart production at its Manesar factory on August 21.

Macquarie said the restart was earlier than its expectations, and that Maruti would now focus on production ramp-up over the next couple of months.

Macquarie also raised its target price on Maruti Suzuki to 1,500 rupees from 1,200 rupees.

Maruti shares were up 1.2 percent at 1,187.00 rupees at 10:52 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)