India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
MUMBAI Aug 17 Macquarie upgraded Maruti Suzuki to "outperform" from "neutral" after the Indian automaker said it would restart production at its Manesar factory on Aug. 21.
Macquarie said the restart was earlier than its expectations, and that Maruti would now focus on production ramp-up over the next couple of months.
Macquarie also raised its target price on Maruti Suzuki to 1,500 rupees from 1,200 rupees.
Maruti shares were up 1.2 percent at 1,187.00 rupees at 0522 GMT.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc