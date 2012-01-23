Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India R.C. Bhargava speaks during an interview for the Reuters India Investment Summit at his residence in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi November 21, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Maruti Suzuki's(MRTI.NS) 64 percent fall in net profit in the December quarter represents the bottom of a period of bad news, Chairman R.C. Bhargava told Reuters, adding that the top Indian carmaker would fare better in January-March.

Maruti reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit for the fiscal third quarter on Monday as the company struggled with a sales slowdown and high import costs caused by a weaker rupee.

Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T).

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)