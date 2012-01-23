India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Maruti Suzuki's(MRTI.NS) 64 percent fall in net profit in the December quarter represents the bottom of a period of bad news, Chairman R.C. Bhargava told Reuters, adding that the top Indian carmaker would fare better in January-March.
Maruti reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit for the fiscal third quarter on Monday as the company struggled with a sales slowdown and high import costs caused by a weaker rupee.
Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T).
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.