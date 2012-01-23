Jan 23 Maruti Suzuki's 64 percent fall in net profit in the December quarter represents the bottom of a period of bad news, Chairman R.C. Bhargava told Reuters, adding that the top Indian carmaker would fare better in January-March.

Maruti reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit for the fiscal third quarter on Monday as the company struggled with a sales slowdown and high import costs caused by a weaker rupee.

Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp . (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)