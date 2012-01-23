BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
Jan 23 Maruti Suzuki's 64 percent fall in net profit in the December quarter represents the bottom of a period of bad news, Chairman R.C. Bhargava told Reuters, adding that the top Indian carmaker would fare better in January-March.
Maruti reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit for the fiscal third quarter on Monday as the company struggled with a sales slowdown and high import costs caused by a weaker rupee.
Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp . (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation