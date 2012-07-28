* Net profit 4.24 bln rupees vs 4.85 bln rupees estimate
* Says profit hit by adverse currency movements
* Lockout at key factory may further hit Maruti
NEW DELHI, July 28 Maruti Suzuki,
India's biggest carmaker, lagged estimates with a 23 percent
fall in fiscal first-quarter profit, its fourth consecutive
quarterly profit decline, as a weak local rupee currency pushed
up costs.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, said net profit fell to 4.24 billion rupees ($76.4
million) for the three months to June from 5.49 billion rupees a
year earlier.
"Adverse currency movements, notably the Yen-rupee exchange
rate, impacted profits negatively," Maruti, which imports many
components from Japan, said in a statement.
Net sales for the quarter rose 27.5 percent to 105.3 billion
rupees from a year earlier.
Analysts expected a net profit of 4.85 billion rupees for
the quarter on revenue of 101.10 billion rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Maruti faces months of supply woes and a slump in market
share and sales as a lockout at a key factory enters its second
week after violent clashes between workers and management left
one company official dead.
The shutdown at the Manesar plant threatens a replay of a
dismal 2011 when labour unrest battered the company's sales,
market share and profit.
The results released on Saturday are for the three months to
end-June, and as such are not affected by the shutdown.
The latest labour problems add to Maruti's woes at a time
when it is fighting an industry-wide slowdown in sales as the
Indian economy grows at its slowest pace in nine years, while a
weakening rupee has made it even worse for an industry that
depends on imports for key raw materials.
Maruti shares, valued at $5.8 billion, are down more than 9
percent since it announced the shutdown of the Manesar plant on
July 18. The stock closed 0.4 percent higher on Friday,
underperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the broader market
.
($1 = 55.3400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by James Jukwey)