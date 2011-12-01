Dec 1 Maruti Suzuki's November car sales. Nov 2011 Nov 2010 pct chg TOTAL SALES 91,772 112,554 -18.5 DOMESTIC SALES 82,870 102,503 -19.2 EXPORTS 8,902 10,051 -11.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker. Labour unrest at its plants in north India during September and October cost Maruti around $500 million in production loss, dented its market share and damaged sales. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)