US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq lifted by energy, discretionary stocks
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in August: August 2013 August 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 87,323 54,154 61.2 DOMESTIC SALES 76,018 50,129 51.6 PASSENGER CARS 63,499 31,653 100.6 EXPORTS 11,305 4,025 180.9 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed key legislations, putting Asia's third-largest economy on course to launch a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from July.
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry