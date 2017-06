The 'Ritz' car stands on a display during its launch in New Delhi May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS):

* Says will not shut down car production at Gurgaon plant

* Will reduce no. of cars produced at Gurgaon plant to make space for expanding engine manufacturing capacity

* Maruti Suzuki says once the capacity in Manesar is fully utilized, the company plans to set up a new facility in Gujarat