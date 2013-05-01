May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2013 April 2012 pct chg DOMESTIC SALES 90,523 90,255 +0.3 PASSENGER CARS 76,509 72,939 +4.9 EXPORTS 6,779 10,160 -33.3 TOTAL SALES 97,302 100,415 -3.1 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Matthias Williams in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)