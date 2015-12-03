Facebook profit surges 76.6 percent as ad sales jump
Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fuelled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
NEW DELHI India is discussing a whole host of issues with Mauritius including ways and means of ensuring that a tax treaty with the island nation is not misused, Akhilesh Ranjan, a joint secretary in the tax department told reporters on Thursday.
Earlier, in October, Mauritius finance minister had told Reuters they were in talks to review a tax treaty that had made the island the biggest single source of foreign direct investment in India.
But the treaty's terms have been a growing irritant to India, which says a chunk of the funds are not real foreign investment but Indians routing cash through the island to avoid Indian taxes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government through September and avoid federal agency shutdowns on Saturday when existing money is depleted.