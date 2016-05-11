* Investors relieved tax rules only affect future
investments
* Analysts say may not make sense to look for other tax
havens
* India likely to expand crackdown on tax treaties
By Rafael Nam and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, May 11 India's move to plug suspected
losses in tax revenue through Mauritius, a top source of foreign
investments into the country, has not sent financial markets
into a tailspin as it would have just a few years ago.
But while markets took the move in their stride, analysts
warn India is likely to expand its crackdown on tax treaties and
make it harder for investors to shop around for new havens.
India will start imposing capital gains tax on investments
coming from Mauritius starting next year, after the two
countries agreed to amend a three-decade old treaty.
Now, funds from Mauritius interested in India will have to
weigh paying capital gains taxes that could range from zero to
as much as 20 percent versus the expense of setting up a new
structure.
Investors say they will wait for final details and consider
how it will affect India's tax treaty with Singapore. The rules
state any changes to the capital gains exemption provided to
Mauritius will lead to changes in the agreement with the
city-state.
Mauritius and Singapore account for the bulk of the $278
billion in foreign equity investments since 2000.
Even with capital gains, analysts say shopping around for a
new tax haven may not make sense. India will next year toughen
the criteria under which offshore funds can claim tax benefits
abroad, a key priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government.
"World over, the wind is blowing against tax treaty shopping
and treaty abuse. Structures set up only for the purpose of
claiming tax exemptions but without adequate substance are no
longer likely to work," said Suresh Swamy, a partner at PwC in
Mumbai.
Investors were relieved the taxes would only apply to
investments starting next year and not affect existing
investments. India's main share index fell 0.5 percent.
India has become a favourite destination of foreign
investors under Modi on hopes of major reforms targeted to
revitalise Asia's third-largest economy. Gross foreign
investments reached a record $55.5 billion in the year to March
2016, up 23 percent from the previous year, according to
brokerage Religare Capital Markets.
The tax changes could hurt short-term foreign investment
inflows, but investors say they may still choose Mauritius if it
proves cost effective.
"I don't think shifting everything lock, stock and barrel
for an existing fund is going to be that easy," said a director
for a private equity fund in Mauritius, who declined to be
identified given the sensitivity of the subject.
A hedge fund manager who had been considering setting up in
Mauritius said his firm would also keep its options open, while
exploring other locations such as Delaware or Cayman Islands.
"Ultimately, if Mauritius proves to be a more cost-effective
offshore jurisdiction for non-U.S. investors, then I think many
India funds will continue to domicile their funds and management
companies in Mauritius."
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)