MUMBAI Feb 26 The Multi Commodity Exchange
(MCX), India's biggest exchange in terms of volumes,
has cut transaction charges on futures contracts of all
commodities effective Wednesday, in a bid to push up battered
volumes.
Volumes at the MCX fell 39 percent to 76 trillion rupees in
the first ten months of the fiscal year beginning April 2013, as
investors lost confidence in the exchange after a payment crisis
at its spot exchange and restrictions on import of gold,
triggering calls among industry participants to revive
sentiment.
Transaction charges in precious and base metals and energy
contracts have been cut to 2.10 rupees from the earlier 2.5
rupees for every 100,000 rupees of turnover for members
generating an average daily turnover of up to 3.5 billion
rupees, and 1.40 rupees per 100,000 rupees on incremental
turnover above 3.5 billion rupees, the company said in a
statement.
"Cost of transaction will come down for day traders, so it
is a good move. This will help in day traders making multiple
and frequent transactions," said Harish Galipelli,
vice-president research with Inditrade Derivatives and
Commodities.
The bourse has also slashed transaction cost on agricultural
commodities by 70 percent.
For agri-commodity contracts, MCX said it has reduced the
fee to 0.75 rupee for every 100,000 rupees of turnover for
members generating monthly average daily turnover volume of up
to 200 million rupees, and 0.50 rupee per 100,000 rupees on
incremental turnover above 200 million rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)