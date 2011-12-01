MUMBAI Dec 1 Copper futures, which hit a 9-week high on Wednesday, registered record daily volumes of 314,273 metric tonnes on Wednesday, 57 percent higher than the daily average, data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India's biggest bourse, showed.

February Copper on the MCE rose as much as 6 percent to hit an intra-day high of 415.70 rupees per kg on Wednesday, a level last seen on Sept. 20.

The contract was at 407.00 rupees on Thursday, down 0.71 percent.

"People who short-booked their losses yesterday... earlier they had a bearish approach," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade, adding "some of sort of buying could have taken place."

Volumes in value terms jumped to 125 billion rupees on Wednesday, 67 percent more than the daily average. MCX recorded a total turnover of 929 billion rupees on Wednesday, up 51 percent on day, data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)