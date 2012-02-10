MUMBAI Feb 10 India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the country's biggest commodity bourse by turnover, plans to launch an initial public offering on Feb. 21 to raise up to $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The book for cornerstone investors will open on Feb. 21 and for general investors a day later. The issue will close on Feb. 24, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public yet.

MCX, which will become the first Indian bourse to list its shares on an exchange, will sell more than 6 million shares constituting a 12.6 percent stake in the company through the IPO, the company said last year. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)