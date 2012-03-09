A visitor tries on jewellery during the three-day International Gems and Jewellery Expo in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares jumped 38 percent on their debut on Friday, buoyed by strong growth prospects for the country's first listed bourse amid a revival in share offerings after a market rebound.

MCX, which last month launched the first major IPO in the Indian market in seven months, had priced the issue at 1,032 rupees -- the upper end of the price band -- raising 6.6 billion rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than 54 times.

MCX shares were trading at 1,351.50 rupees at 11:36 a.m. (0606 GMT), up nearly 31 percent in a Mumbai market that was up 1.8 percent. The stock earlier touched a high of 1,428.55 rupees.

The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd FITE.NS and investors including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) sold part of their holdings in the IPO.

Indian companies raised roughly $9 billion through share sales last year, down from about $23 billion in 2010, as weak market conditions forced many companies including state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) to put off their plans.

Strong demand for MCX shares as well as some large block deals last month have bolstered expectations for more share sales in India this year, mainly helped by a rebound in the stock markets.

India's benchmark stock market index has risen 13 percent so far this year, after falling roughly 25 percent last year.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and India's Edelweiss Capital were the bookrunners for the MCX IPO.

MCX holds a more-than-80-percent share of the country's commodity futures market. Its trading platform has more than 40 commodities including bullion, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, energy, and agri-commodities.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Aradhana Aravindan)