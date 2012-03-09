MUMBAI Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares jumped as much as 38 percent on their debut on Friday buoyed by strong growth prospects for the country's first listed bourse, boosting hopes for new share issuances amid a market rebound.

Nearly $5.3 billion has already been raised in India share sales via 10 deals so far in 2012, more than half of roughly $9 billion in all of 2011 from 84 issues, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Shares in MCX, which last month launched the first major IPO in the Indian market in seven months, closed 25.7 percent higher at 1,296.70 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market closed 2.1 percent higher.

The stock rose as much as 38.4 percent in the opening deals.

"The listing has generated hopes of a revival of IPO market. Almost in all the metrics, the MCX IPO has proved to be highly successful," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

Strong market debut by MCX as well as some large block deals last month have bolstered expectations of more share sales in India this year, mainly helped by a rebound in the stock markets.

The Sensex has risen more than 13 percent in 2012, after falling roughly 25 percent last year that forced many companies, including state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, to shelve their share sale plans.

The Indian government raised $2.6 billion by selling a 5 percent stake in ONGC on March 1, ranking among India's five biggest equity offerings ever and the largest this year.

State-owned National Buildings Construction Co's initial public offering may be launched on March 22, a financial ministry official said on Wednesday.

The share sale, if it materialises, is part of the Indian government's plan to raise 400 billion rupees in the current fiscal year through stake sales in state-run firms, to trim a yawning fiscal deficit.

So far, the government has raised about $2.8 billion in two share sales in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends on March 31.

GROWTH HOPES

MCX had priced the issue at 1,032 rupees, the upper end of the indicative price range of 860 rupees to 1,032 rupees apiece, raising 6.6 billion rupees. The initial public offering was subscribed more than 54 times.

The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd and investors including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda sold part of their holdings in the IPO.

MCX owns more than 80 percent of the country's commodity futures market. Its trading platform has more than 40 commodities including bullion, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, energy, and agri-commodities.

It has more than 2,153 registered members, the company's website showed.

"There is a lot of penetration (of commodities trading) to happen in India, and new participants and members will drive growth," said Sharan Lillaney, an analyst with Angel Broking.

Angel Broking said in a research report on February 22 MCX could witness "strong growth in revenue and profitability" as it is the only major commodity exchange in India, which makes its valuation much more attractive than its global peers.

MCX trades at about 19 times its one-year forward earnings at the current stock price, compared to 15 times at CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world's largest futures exchange operator, and 25 times at Bursa Malaysia.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup (C.N) and India's Edelweiss Capital (EDEL.NS) were the bookrunners for the MCX IPO.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Malini Menon)