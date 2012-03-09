MUMBAI, March 9 Shares in India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose more than 37 percent on their trading debut on Friday, indicating a revival in investor appetite for share offerings after a lacklustre 2011.

MCX, which is the first Indian bourse to list its shares on an exchange, had priced its initial public offering at 1,032 rupees, raising 6.6 billion rupees ($135 million). The IPO was subscribed more than 54 times.

At 10:01 a.m. (0431 GMT), MCX shares were at 1,413 rupees, up 37.2 percent in a Mumbai market that was up 1.9 percent.

The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd and investors including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda sold part of their holdings in the IPO. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)