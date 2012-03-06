MUMBAI, March 6 India's Multi Commodity
Exchange (MCX), which plans to raise 6.6 billion rupees ($130.9
million) through an initial public offering, will list its
shares on March 9, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.
The share sale of MCX, which will be the first Indian bourse
to list on an exchange, was subscribed more than 54 times.
The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies
India Ltd and investors, including state-controlled
State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, sold
part of their holdings in the IPO.
($1 = 50.4 rupees)
