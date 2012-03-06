MUMBAI, March 6 India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which plans to raise 6.6 billion rupees ($130.9 million) through an initial public offering, will list its shares on March 9, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The share sale of MCX, which will be the first Indian bourse to list on an exchange, was subscribed more than 54 times.

The exchange's majority shareholder Financial Technologies India Ltd and investors, including state-controlled State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, sold part of their holdings in the IPO.

($1 = 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)