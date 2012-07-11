(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 11 The MCX-Stock Exchange has won
approval from Indian regulators to start trading equity
products, potentially shaking up domestic stock markets
dominated by the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock
Exchange.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed
MCX-SX to trade equity, equity futures, interest rate futures
and wholesale debt products.
The entry of MCX-SX comes at a time when India's two big
stock markets prepare for initial public offerings after the
regulator set long-awaited guidelines in April.
Trading volumes are widely expected to grow substantially in
coming years, as the government pushes initiatives to bolster
mutual fund and insurance investments, which have traditionally
focused more on debt products.
"(The) country needs penetration and we will make our little
contribution," MCX-SX chief executive Joseph Massey told a news
conference on Wednesday.
MCX-SX started in 2008 with currency futures, just months
after NSE's entry into the segment, the operator now has a
market share of 43.6 percent, above the NSE's 39.4 percent.
The NSE will be tougher to top in equities. The provider of
the NIFTY index overtook the rival BSE, Asia's oldest bourse, in
trading volumes by pushing aggressively into derivatives.
The NSE saw $35.9 trillion in shares traded in its exchange
in June, compared with just $7.9 trillion at the BSE, according
to World Federation of Exchanges data.
Those volumes still lag far behind the more retail-driven
Chinese markets. Shanghai's stock exchange, for example,
recorded $190.9 trillion worth of trades last month.
PRICING KEY
Analysts see room for growth: 31 percent of the 5 trillion
rupees ($90.28 billion) of assets under management in India are
in equity-oriented investments, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
MCX-SX is controlled by the Multi Commodity Exchange of
India, India's biggest commodity bourse after raising
$135 million in an IPO earlier this year, and Financial
Technologies India Ltd provides software for trading terminals.
MCX-SX and NSE have an acrimonious history and have
exchanged public accusations over fees as well as on the
technology provided by Financial Technologies India.
MCX-SX made inroads into currency futures with aggressive
pricing and may do so again with equities, analysts said.
"It is always a Catch-22 situation for a new exchange to
attract volumes, although MCX has done so well in past few years
in commodity and currency markets," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief
operating officer of Way2Wealth Brokers.
"In commodity and FX they had the first mover's advantage,
whereas in equity they do not have that, so there might be some
innovative schemes and better technology in offing for
investors," he said.
As a condition of trading stocks, SEBI has required that
Financial Technologies and MCX must sell 60 percent of their
warrants in MCX-SX within 36 months. Both promoters must also
cut their 10 percent combined equity stakeholding to 5 percent.
($1=55.3850 rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Subhadip Sircar and
Swati Bhat; Editing by Mike Nesbit)