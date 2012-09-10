MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's MCX Stock Exchange aims
to formally start stocks trading around the Diwali festival in
mid-November, chief executive Joseph Massey said on Monday, in
its quest to become the country's third major equities market.
The MCX Stock Exchange has been quickly taking the necessary
steps to commence stock trading since the July approval by
market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to trade
in equities, equity futures, interest rate futures and wholesale
debt products.
Massey made the comments during a news conference meant to
mark the start of MCX-SX's drive to recruit broker members.
Diwali, or the 'festival of lights', is in mid-November and
considered an auspicious time by many Indians.
By starting stock trading, MCX-SX, controlled by the
Multi-Commodity Exchange of India, India's biggest
commodity bourse, hopes to challenge the more entrenched Bombay
Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)