MUMBAI, Sept 8 India's financial capital has
banned the slaughter and sale of meat for four days this month
following a demand from the strictly vegetarian Jain community,
sparking outrage among meat-eaters already upset by a permanent
beef ban imposed this year.
Ban opponents created the Twitter hashtag #banistan, which
trended along with #meatban, urging people to "eat and let eat".
Members of India's tiny, but financially powerful, Jain
community will observe a religious fast for eight days from
Friday. Officials said they demanded the ban as their religion
prescribes non-violence to all living beings.
The ban in Mumbai will be imposed on four non-consecutive
days from Thursday, said Kaleem Pathan, deputy general manager
of the city's Deonar abattoir. It covers the slaughter of
buffaloes, goats and hogs, but excludes fish and poultry.
It is not unusual for authorities to impose meat-free days
and ban alcohol on India's national days, but the latest
strictures angered many who said religious groups should not
impose their preferences on an entire city.
"The Jains are entitled to their own beliefs and can
peacefully follow what they believe in," said Mumbai resident
Lavanya Chhabra, who runs a firm making air fresheners for cars.
"But they should not be in any way involved in imposing a
ban that affects others."
Mohammed Ali Qureshi, president of industry body the Bombay
Suburban Beef Dealers' Association, said, "Jains do not eat
onions and garlic as well, so tomorrow is the government going
to ban those items also?"
The community forms just 2 percent of the population in the
western state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, Qureshi
said, adding, "This is clearly not the right thing to do."
India is home to 300 million cattle and is the world's
largest beef exporter and fifth-biggest consumer.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party
came to power last year, the rhetoric on the protection of cows,
which Hindus consider holy, has increased.
Critics say tougher anti-beef laws discriminate against
Muslims, Christians and lower-caste Hindus who rely on the cheap
meat for protein. Butchers and cattle traders, many of them
Muslim, say the push threatens thousands of jobs.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Clarence Fernandez)