(This story accompanies a Special Report, "U.S. pharma giant
profits as combination drugs engulf India")
By Krista Mahr
MUMBAI Dec 15 Since 1961, India's drug
controller has approved more than 1,200 combination drugs,
according to a list published on the website of the Health
Ministry's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO),
the national drug regulatory body. But many have also been
licensed on the state level without the approval of the central
government.
It wasn't until 1988 that the definition of a "new drug"
under Indian law was amended to expressly include the
combination of two or more already approved drugs.
Peter Roderick, a lawyer and research fellow at Queen Mary
University of London, said "it's been clear since 1961 that if
it's a new drug, it needs central approval." Roderick
co-authored a Public Library of Science study on fixed-dose
combination drugs in India that was published in May this year.
A drug regulatory official said the law has been clear since
2002. That year, an amendment to the statute explicitly stated
that to make a new drug, a company required prior written
approval of the central government in support of a state license
application. Some pharmaceutical makers maintain the requirement
wasn't clear until 2012.
In 2007, the government tried and failed to get close to 300
state-licensed combination drugs withdrawn.
"Indian companies mastered the art of combinations," said
D.G. Shah, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical
Alliance, a lobbying group for large pharmaceutical companies.
"Certain excesses have taken place."
In 2012, the government undertook another attempt to exert
control over the FDC market. That followed a parliamentary
report critical of the functioning of the CDSCO. The report also
underlined the health risks posed by unapproved combinations.
"Many FDCs in the market have not been tested for efficacy
and safety," the committee reported.
On the threat of antibiotic resistance, the committee said
that unauthorized FDCs "that pose risk to patients and
communities...need to be withdrawn immediately due to danger of
developing resistance that affects the entire population."
G.N. Singh, the Drugs Controller General, told Reuters that
a government review of combination drugs currently under way
would remove any irrational FDCs from the market. "Patient
safety is of utmost importance to us," Singh said.
(Edited by Peter Hirschberg)