By Steve Stecklow, Andrew MacAskill and Aditya Kalra
LUCKNOW, India, July 30 The former president of
the Medical Council of India, which regulates the country's
medical colleges, stood before a judge last week in a dingy
courthouse in this northern city.
For several years, Dr. Ketan Desai has been facing
allegations that he conspired in 2009 to have the Medical
Council recommend that a private medical college be allowed to
add more students. The Lucknow case, which is scheduled to
resume Aug. 20, isn't Desai's only legal problem.
He also faces charges in a separate criminal case in New
Delhi. Prosecutors there allege he was involved in a conspiracy
in 2010 to obtain a 20 million rupee bribe - about $450,000 at
the time - in return for having the Medical Council recommend
allowing another school to expand its student body.
Desai, who denies the allegations in both legal cases, no
longer heads the Medical Council of India.
But next year, the 58-year-old urologist is scheduled to be
inaugurated as president of a much more prestigious
organization: the World Medical Association, or WMA, which sets
ethical standards for physicians worldwide and represents
millions of doctors in more than 100 countries. Known for its
pioneering work in ethics, its members include the American
Medical Association and the British Medical Association.
Some past and present officials of the France-based WMA
express chagrin over Desai's legal troubles, but the
organization continues to back him, as do the American and
Indian medical associations.
"It's terrible in general that this hangs like a great pall
over everything," said Sir Michael Marmot, a British doctor who
is slated this fall to become the WMA's president, to be
followed by Desai in 2016. "We need clarity. It's just not good
for anybody."
"A HANDY SCAPEGOAT"
In a written response to questions from Reuters, Desai
denied any wrongdoing. "I am and have been innocent," he said,
adding that "in not a single case any allegation against me has
been proved." Desai said he is a "handy scapegoat" and a victim
of retaliation for his attempts to crack down on fraud at
private medical schools during his time as Medical Council
president.
"As such," he wrote in the letter, "I have always remained
under a continuous malignant and malicious campaign of
absolutely false and concocted allegations."
How did a doctor facing criminal allegations manage to be
selected as the WMA's future president? And why have the world's
leading national medical associations stood behind him?
In part, Desai has held on because he enjoys the support of
stout allies - distinguished physicians, a New Delhi businessman
who boasts that he has partied with pop star Rihanna, and a top
WMA official who compared him to a World War II resistance
fighter against the Nazis.
A Reuters examination shows that the WMA's due diligence
into the criminal allegations relied heavily on information
supplied by Desai and the Indian Medical Association - which
Desai once headed.
The Indian association repeatedly asserted to the WMA -
inaccurately - that all charges against Desai had been
withdrawn. Representatives of major doctors organizations,
including the U.S. and British medical associations, accepted
the information as fact.
On Thursday, shortly after this article was published, the
WMA said it will examine "a number of questions" raised by the
Reuters investigation of Desai.
"We take this article very seriously," the WMA said in a
statement. "It raises a number of questions we have to discuss
with the Indian Medical Association and that is what we shall
now do."
"A COMPROMISED LEADER"
Dr. Ardis Hoven, a former president of the American Medical
Association and now chair of the WMA's Council, which recommends
policies, confirmed that the AMA did not oppose inaugurating
Desai as president. "The AMA delegation has not had an
opportunity or a reason to discuss this issue recently," she
told Reuters in an email. "The facts as we know them still stand
absent any other information."
One prominent ethicist says Desai's election threatens the
credibility of the world body. Arthur Caplan, director of the
Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Langone
Medical Center, urged the WMA to look for another leader.
"The whole force of the WMA is its moral authority," Caplan
said. "You can't have a compromised leader, you just can't....
If you push against torture, if you try to defend doctors in
jeopardy from totalitarian regimes, if you try to speak up about
getting more care for the poor, people will just point toward
your president and say: 'Why should we care? You have a leader
who is morally suspect. You're not in a position to lecture us
about anything.'"
Some allies - including a leader of the Indian Medical
Association - say Desai is perfect for the job. "He has a vast
knowledge, experience and leadership qualities to become the WMA
president," said K.K. Aggarwal, the Indian association's
honorary secretary general.
Desai's scheduled inauguration provides another example of
how problems in India's medical regulatory system have spread
far beyond the country's borders.
Last month, Reuters documented how the system for training
doctors in India - the world's largest exporter of physicians -
is plagued by fraud and unprofessional teaching practices.
"THE HIGHEST POSSIBLE STANDARDS"
Regulators and prosecutors have accused more than one out of
six of the country's 398 medical schools of cheating. Indian
recruiting companies routinely provide schools with doctors to
pose as full-time faculty members to pass government
inspections. To demonstrate that teaching hospitals have enough
patients to provide students with clinical experience, colleges
round up healthy people to pretend they are sick.
The WMA works with the World Health Organization and other
international bodies on public health issues. It was founded in
1947 as a response to the revelations of ghastly medical
experiments, torture and euthanasia practiced in Nazi Germany.
"The organization was created to ensure the independence of
physicians, and to work for the highest possible standards of
ethical behavior and care by physicians, at all times," the WMA
states on its website.
Today, the WMA is best known for creating a global framework
for medical ethics. It crafted a modern version of the
Hippocratic Oath that is used by many medical schools. Its
signature achievement was the Declaration of Helsinki, a
statement of ethical principles for medical research involving
human subjects.
In India, the body charged with maintaining "excellence in
medical education" is the Medical Council, which was established
by parliament in 1934. Under India's regulatory system for
medical colleges, the council makes recommendations to the
health ministry, which has the final say.
Desai has been one of the Medical Council's most powerful
figures in recent decades, twice serving as president. Former
colleagues describe him as a politically connected and
determined manager with an encyclopedic knowledge of every
Indian medical college. But he also has had repeated brushes
with law enforcement.
PAST ALLEGATIONS
In 2001, the Delhi High Court ordered him removed from
office at the Medical Council and prosecuted on allegations
brought by another doctor. The court ruled that he abused his
position as the chief regulator of medical colleges and received
unexplained large monetary gifts.
"If those who are entrusted with the task of ensuring proper
medical education and medical services in the country are to act
in such dishonest manner, it is complete betrayal of the trust
reposed," stated a court judgment. At the time, Desai also was
president of the Indian Medical Association, the equivalent of
the AMA, which represents tens of thousands of doctors.
A subsequent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation
found no evidence of wrongdoing by Desai. The case eventually
closed.
Desai first ran for WMA president in 2007. He lost. He ran
again two years later, at a WMA meeting in New Delhi, this time
unopposed. By then, cleared of the 2001 corruption allegations,
he had been re-elected president of the Medical Council by its
members.
Desai was to be inaugurated by the WMA in the fall of 2010
at its meeting in Vancouver, Canada. But in April that year, he
was arrested and jailed.
He and several other defendants were accused by the Central
Bureau of Investigation of conspiring in early 2010 to extract a
20 million rupee bribe from officials at Gian Sagar Medical
College in the northern state of Punjab.
In exchange, India's Central Bureau of Investigation
alleged, Desai helped the college get a recommendation from the
Medical Council to allow the school to accept a new class of 100
students, for a total of about 400 overall, even though it
lacked such basics as an auditorium.
PARTYING WITH RIHANNA
Court records show the case was based in part on intercepted
telephone conversations between Desai and J.P. Singh, a New
Delhi businessman. Investigators allege the two men discussed
the college and the bribe using coded language. For example, the
CBI alleges the men used the surname of a local politician as
code for the college. A transcript of the phone calls is
included in a New Delhi district court order.
Those and other intercepted conversations between the
various defendants led investigators to raid Singh's home and
seize about 20 million rupees in cash.
In his response to Reuters, Desai said he "never discussed
Gian Sagar Medical College issue in coded telephone
conversations with him in early 2010."
In an interview, Singh described Desai as "a very dear
acquaintance" but denied the bribery allegations against them.
He said the seized cash was an advance payment to him for a land
deal from a businessman he did not name. "There was no money
dealing with Dr. Ketan Desai," he said.
Singh said a college official had visited his home the
morning of the raid and given him a gift of two bottles of
whiskey that cost nearly $400 each. The liquor was confiscated,
too.
"I am fond of good things," Singh said in the interview. He
later pointed Reuters to a fashion website. The site includes
pictures of Singh at a New York event with Rihanna, along with
an article that describes Singh as "Delhi's very own fashion
wolf."
A spokeswoman for Rihanna did not respond to a request for
comment. The school in the case, Gian Sagar Medical College, is
not a defendant. It declined to comment.
"THE EVIDENCE IS WEAK"
Then, in May 2010, India's national crime-fighting agency
brought a separate case against Desai in Lucknow. The Central
Bureau of Investigation alleged he had entered into a criminal
conspiracy in 2009 to help another private medical school get a
favorable ruling from the Medical Council: Shri Ram Murti Smarak
Institute of Medical Sciences, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
In that case, Desai was accused of conspiring with institute
officials to obtain a recommendation from the Medical Council
that the school be allowed to expand, despite a shortage of
faculty and other deficiencies.
The school ultimately received health ministry approval.
Investigators allege that in order to pass inspections, the
college paid doctors to pose as full-time faculty and falsified
registries to inflate its number of hospital patients.
Dev Murti, the college's chairman and one of the defendants,
denied the allegations. "The evidence is very weak," he said.
Dr. Suresh C. Shah, a Medical Council inspector, told
investigators that Desai had instructed him to be strict during
two initial inspections of the college, but later directed him
to overlook shortcomings during a third inspection. Shah was
accused in the case of conspiracy and corruption. He declined to
comment.
A summary of Shah's testimony is contained in the case's
charge sheet. He is the same inspector who Desai allegedly
conspired with in the Gian Sagar Medical College case. Desai
called Shah's allegations about him "false and totally
baseless."
COMPARED TO A TEENAGE HERO
With the two cases hanging over his head in 2010, Desai
never made it to the WMA meeting for his inauguration. He had
been released from jail on bail by then. But days before the
meeting, the Medical Council suspended his medical license "in
view of the grave and serious allegations against you,"
according to a letter the council sent Desai. The council barred
him from representing doctors at any conference.
By then, the central government, in response to Desai's
arrest, was trying to remake the regulatory system. The
government had disbanded the Medical Council's elected board and
installed a new board of governors. The plan was to win
parliamentary approval to replace the Medical Council with a new
regulatory body, according to health ministry officials.
Desai still had influential backers. Ahead of the WMA
meeting, Dr. Otmar Kloiber, the WMA's secretary general, weighed
in. He described Desai in an article in the organization's
journal as a "charismatic and powerful leader" who for years had
fought attempts by the Indian government to take away the
Medical Council's independence.
Kloiber, who is German, compared Desai to the late André
Wynen - a Belgian who as a teenager joined the resistance to the
Nazi occupation and ended up in a concentration camp. Wynen
survived and later went on to become a surgeon and the WMA's
secretary general.
Asked in an interview with Reuters why he had compared Desai
to a concentration camp prisoner, Kloiber responded: "Have you
seen any evidence that he has been bribed? Have you seen that?"
WMA officials said in interviews that back in 2010, their
organization had no rules defining what to do if a
president-elect or other senior official was arrested. The
association did, however, have guidelines on how to deal with an
ill leader.
A CONVENIENT RULING
So, according to a report in its organ, the World Medical
Journal, the WMA decided Desai should "be considered 'disabled'
and unable to carry out his duties," and it voted to suspend his
inauguration indefinitely.
In 2013, Desai's luck turned. The central government failed
to win parliamentary support for replacing the Medical Council.
So, in 2013, the government ordered elections for the council's
board. In one of its first acts, the new board reinstated
Desai's medical license, according to council officials at the
time.
That same year, Desai got a hand from another ally: the
Indian Medical Association, where he had served as president
from 2001 to 2002. The doctors' lobby asked the WMA to lift the
suspension, claiming that the charges against him had been
withdrawn.
Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal, an Indian-born Australian physician,
was chair of the WMA's Council at the time. He told Reuters he
met with Desai and other members of the Indian Medical
Association in New Delhi after learning of the effort to make
him president. Based on information given by the association, he
said, he came away believing Desai had been cleared.
"The question was, 'Are there any other pending charges that
we should be worried about?'" Haikerwal said. "And the answer
was that all the charges had been dropped."
In his letter to Reuters, Desai said Haikerwal had been
provided with all of the court orders pertaining to his cases.
He didn't address whether Haikerwal had been told that the
charges had been dropped.
CASES REMAIN ACTIVE
According to the World Medical Journal, Haikerwal provided
an update on Desai in October 2013 at the WMA annual meeting,
telling members that the charges against him had been withdrawn.
"Dr. Haikerwal said Dr. Desai had been badly maligned by the
Indian court system," the journal reported. Haikerwal confirms
making those remarks.
Afterward, the assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift the
suspension and to decide at a later date when Desai should take
office as president.
But a review by Reuters of Indian court records and
interviews with people involved in the two cases show that to
this day, criminal allegations are still pending against him in
both New Delhi and Lucknow.
In New Delhi, the district court charged Desai with
corruption and criminal conspiracy over the Gian Sagar Medical
College matter. The charges are listed in a court order
dated June 1, 2012. The case proceedings were stayed - put on
hold - by the Supreme Court in 2013 pending the outcome of an
appeal by another defendant. But Desai still faces the charges,
according to people familiar with the case investigation.
In fact, Desai appeared at a hearing in the case in New
Delhi in March. Another is scheduled for August.
"The charges have not been dropped. A stay does not mean
that he has been exonerated from the charges," said a Central
Bureau of Investigation official who is close to the probe.
Desai also still faces criminal allegations in Lucknow in
the Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute case. In response to an
appeal by Desai, the High Court in Lucknow set aside corruption
allegations in February, ruling there was no evidence he had
received anything of value. But the court did not dismiss
allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating.
WMA officials said they relied almost entirely on the Indian
doctors' lobby for their inquiries into Desai's legal situation.
"We've gotten all of our information from the Indian Medical
Association," said Kloiber, the secretary general. He said the
Indian association told him the Lucknow case "has been closed,"
and he didn't know about the outstanding conspiracy allegations
in the case.
THE WMA IN LIMBO
Indian Medical Association officials say they never misled
the WMA about Desai. They insist that his legal problems are
over.
"We are very clear about it that there are no corruption
charges against him as of now," said Aggarwal, the Indian
Medical Association's honorary secretary general.
Aggarwal cited, among other things, the recent High Court
decision to dismiss the corruption allegations in Lucknow. And
he said that the conspiracy allegation won't stand. "If there is
not corruption, how can there be a conspiracy? That is my
interpretation," he said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation official said Aggarwal
is wrong. Desai still could be prosecuted in both the Lucknow
and New Delhi cases.
Desai is scheduled to take over the WMA presidency in a
little more than a year. That leaves the association's
succession plan at the mercy of India's courts - where cases
typically drag on for years.
(Edited by Peter Hirschberg. Additional reporting by Sharat
Pradhan)