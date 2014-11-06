NEW DELHI Nov 6 India is seeking to increase
sales of its ayurvedic and other traditional therapies in the
estimated $100 billion global market for alternative medicine
and plans to set up a new quality control regulator, the
government said on Thursday.
Ayurveda is an ancient Indian health system that includes
medicines, meditation, exercise and dietary guidelines practised
by millions on the Indian subcontinent and increasingly in the
West.
But Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India's share in the
global market for such medicines remained "negligible" compared
to countries like China, and quality standards failed to meet
international specifications.
"The government has decided to address this lacuna," Vardhan
said in a statement.
"It is a pity that China has captured such a huge share of
the world market whereas India's presence is non-existent."
Ayurvedic and other traditional therapies are popular in
Indian rural areas which still have poor access to modern health
facilities. Homeopathic medicines also find wide acceptance.
Under the new universal health plan, Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's administration aims to offer 30 free traditional
medicines to all its citizens, a senior health ministry official
told Reuters last week.
On Thursday, the government said it would provide financial
support to traditional drugs manufacturers to help them enhance
quality and meet global standards.
Other products such as creams and oils containing ayurvedic
herbs are manufactured by domestic companies such as Dabur
and Emami. The Indian market for such
products registered a 13 percent growth in 2013, according to
Euromonitor International.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Andrew Roche)