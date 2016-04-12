(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, April 12 Two Indian drugmakers said they
had given up a battle to copy drugs developed by Bristol Myers
Squibb and AstraZeneca, blaming a lack of
government support for cheap generics and pressure from Big
Pharma.
Both companies, BDR Pharma and Lee Pharma, had been seeking
so-called compulsory licenses that override patents and allow
generics firms in India to launch cheap copies of medicines
manufactured by big Western drugmakers.
But now the two mid-sized generics players say their efforts
have been thwarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target to
boost foreign investment in India and the resulting emphasis on
protecting intellectual property, which is getting in the way of
the government's promise to provide cheap drugs for the poor.
"There is no point in pursuing it anymore," Dharmesh Shah,
BDR's managing director, told Reuters.
The debate over cheap drugs is hugely emotive in India, home
to 1.2 billion people, most of who live on less than $2 a day.
It grabbed fresh headlines last month after a U.S. business
lobby group said New Delhi assured it that compulsory licences
would no longer be issued for commercial purposes.
India's commerce ministry, however, said there was no change
to its policy, although campaigners and watchdogs including
India's National Human Rights Commission said they were worried
about what looked like a shift in direction.
India first issued a compulsory license for a medicine in
2012, allowing Natco Pharma to sell a copy of German
drugmaker Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar at a tenth of
the original price. The move was criticised by large
multinationals.
But BDR's application to copy Bristol Myers' cancer drug
dasatinib, with an aim to sell it at about $122 for a month's
course versus the original price of about $2,491, was rejected
in 2013.
Lee Pharma was rejected in January this year after a second
review of its application seeking to make a cheaper form of
AstraZeneca's type 2 diabetes drug saxagliptin. The patent
controller said Lee did not make a strong enough case.
Both BDR and Lee said they were now no longer appealing, in
moves they described as emblematic of an exasperated industry.
"If the government itself is not inclined then why
unnecessarily slog on this issue?" said A. Venkata Reddy, Lee's
managing director.
A health ministry official did not comment and referred the
matter to the commerce ministry. Officials at the commerce
ministry declined to comment. India's Controller General of
Patents and Trademarks, part of the commerce ministry, did not
respond to requests for comment.
MAKE IN INDIA
Modi, who came to power in 2014, has led a campaign to boost
investment and manufacturing to speed up growth and create jobs,
and is also reviewing the country's patent rules. A new
intellectual property policy is due out soon.
As a result, enthusiasm for compulsory licenses has cooled
among government officials, industry executives and lawyers
representing BDR and Lee told Reuters.
Rajeshwari Hariharan, the lawyer who represented Natco in
the 2012 case, said other companies had considered applying for
licenses, but dropped plans. She declined to name them.
Sujay Shetty, who leads the life sciences practice for
consultants PwC in India, agreed the government would be
reluctant and use licenses sparingly.
But he added: "You can never say never in India because of
pressure on prices and access to medicines."
India represents a lucrative market for drugmakers,
especially in diseases such as cancer and diabetes, as the
population ages and gains weight. The country already has a $15
billion generics industry.
But stringent regulations around clinical trials and price
control on medicines have made the operating environment tough.
Several large Indian drugmakers also aspire to expand to
countries like the United States and Europe, another reason to
strike friendly deals with Big Pharma.
In recent months, several Indian firms have struck such
licensing deals, under which profit-sharing and drug prices are
decided mutually by companies. In contrast, the government sets
royalty rates for compulsory licenses.
($1 = 66.4950 Indian rupees)
