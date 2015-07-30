NEW DELHI/LONDON, July 30 The World Medical
Association, the leading international medical-ethics body, said
it will look into "a number of questions" raised by a Reuters
investigation of the organization's future president.
Earlier today, Reuters reported that the WMA is standing
behind Indian urologist Dr. Ketan Desai, who is scheduled to
assume its presidency in 2016, even as he faces criminal
allegations in two cases in Indian courts. He
denies any wrongdoing.
Desai was first elected president of the WMA in 2009 but his
inauguration, originally slated for 2010, was suspended after he
was arrested on allegations that he was involved in a conspiracy
to obtain a bribe from a medical college. In 2013, the WMA
decided to lift the suspension after receiving assurances from
the Indian Medical Association that all charges against Desai in
India had been withdrawn.
Desai is a former president of the Indian Medical
Association. He is accused in both legal cases of committing
crimes while serving as president of the Medical Council of
India, which regulates the country's medical schools. He stepped
down in 2010.
Shortly after the story was published, the WMA issued a
statement to Reuters. "We take this article very seriously," the
organization said. "It raises a number of questions we have to
discuss with the Indian Medical Association and that is what we
shall now do."
Nigel Duncan, a WMA spokesman, said the organization planned
to contact the Indian Medical Association "fairly imminently"
about Reuters findings.
An official with the Indian Medical Association could not be
reached for comment.
The WMA sets ethical standards for physicians worldwide and
represents millions of doctors in more than 100 countries. Known
for its pioneering work in ethics, its members include the
American Medical Association and the British Medical
Association.
The full Reuters report on Desai can be read here
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow in London and Andrew MacAskill and
Aditya Kalra in New Delhi. Edited by Michael Williams)