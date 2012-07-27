UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto prices tender offer for $781 mln notes
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
MUMBAI, July 27 India is considering a price control mechanism for patented drugs to make them affordable, a top government official who oversees the sector said on Friday.
"A committee has already finalised a proposal and we will put it out in the public domain in a month or so," Dilsher Singh Kalha, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Currently, patented drugs are free from price controls in India. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)