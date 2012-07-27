MUMBAI, July 27 India is considering a price control mechanism for patented drugs to make them affordable, a top government official who oversees the sector said on Friday.

"A committee has already finalised a proposal and we will put it out in the public domain in a month or so," Dilsher Singh Kalha, secretary, department of pharmaceuticals, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Currently, patented drugs are free from price controls in India. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)