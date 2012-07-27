* Essential drugs already have restrictions
* Move follows $5.4 billion plan on generics
* Proposal may dim drugmakers' emerging market hopes
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, July 27 India is planning to rein in
prices of expensive patented drugs to make medicines affordable
to its predominantly poor population, a top government official
said on Friday.
The move is almost certain to draw the ire of global
drugmakers like Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and
Merck, which spend billions of dollars researching new
treatments and are hoping for huge growth for branded medicines
in emerging economies such as India.
"A committee has already finalised a proposal and we will
put it out in the public domain in a month or so," Dilsher Singh
Kalha, secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals at the
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, told reporters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
"There could be reference pricing system (for patented
drugs) or maybe fixed-pricing, but a final decision has not been
taken," Kalha said.
The step would be the latest by India to make medicines more
affordable after it announced earlier this month it would
implement a $5.4 billion plan to provide free generic medicines
to its people.
Currently, patented drugs are free of price controls, but
there are restrictions on the prices of 348 so-called
"essential" drugs. Patented drugs are mostly imported by
multinational drugmakers and used to treat diseases like cancer
and heart ailments.
The medicines are beyond the reach of most of India's 1.2
billion people, 40 percent of whom live below the poverty line
of $1.25 a day. For example, Nexavar, a cancer drug developed by
Germany's Bayer, costs 280,000 rupees ($5,000) per
monthly dose.
Early this year, Bayer lost a landmark drug ruling in India
and was forced to grant a compulsory licence for Nexavar to
Natco Pharma, a local generics maker, which sells it
for 8,880 rupees, a price later undercut by Cipla.
Internationally, a system of reference pricing for medicines
exists across developed markets such as the United States and
Europe as well as in emerging markets.