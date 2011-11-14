Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 468,000 463,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 123,000 122,000
Lead ingot 114,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,325,000
Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,100,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 440,000 435,000
Copper heavy scrap 433,000 429,000
Copper armeture 425,000 422,000
Copper utensil scrap 406,000 404,000
Copper sheet cutting 441,000 420,000
Brass utensil scrap 297,000 298,000
Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 308,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 107,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.