Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 468,000 463,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 123,000 122,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,100,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 440,000 435,000 Copper heavy scrap 433,000 429,000 Copper armeture 425,000 422,000 Copper utensil scrap 406,000 404,000 Copper sheet cutting 441,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 298,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 308,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 107,000

NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.