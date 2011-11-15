Nov 15Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tues day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 466,000 468,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 123,000 123,000
Lead ingot 113,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 438,000 440,000
Copper heavy scrap 432,000 433,000
Copper armeture 425,000 425,000
Copper utensil scrap 408,000 406,000
Copper sheet cutting 419,000 441,000
Brass utensil scrap 297,000 297,000
Brass sheet cuttings 302,000 305,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 107,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
