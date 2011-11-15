Nov 15Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 466,000 468,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 123,000 123,000 Lead ingot 113,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,105,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 438,000 440,000 Copper heavy scrap 432,000 433,000 Copper armeture 425,000 425,000 Copper utensil scrap 408,000 406,000 Copper sheet cutting 419,000 441,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 302,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.