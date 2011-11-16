Nov 16Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednes day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 466,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 124,000 123,000
Lead ingot 114,000 113,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,080,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 437,000 438,000
Copper heavy scrap 431,000 432,000
Copper armeture 423,000 425,000
Copper utensil scrap 406,000 408,000
Copper sheet cutting 418,000 419,000
Brass utensil scrap 296,000 297,000
Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 302,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 138,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
