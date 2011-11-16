Nov 16Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 465,000 466,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 124,000 123,000 Lead ingot 114,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,080,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 437,000 438,000 Copper heavy scrap 431,000 432,000 Copper armeture 423,000 425,000 Copper utensil scrap 406,000 408,000 Copper sheet cutting 418,000 419,000 Brass utensil scrap 296,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 302,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 138,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.