Nov 17 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange:

Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 465,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 123,000 124,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,085,000

SCRAP Copper cable scrap 435,000 437,000 Copper heavy scrap 429,000 431,000 Copper armeture 422,000 423,000 Copper utensil scrap 401,000 406,000 Copper sheet cutting 416,000 418,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 296,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 301,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 106,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.