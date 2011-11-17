Nov 17 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the
Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 465,000
Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000
Zinc slab 123,000 124,000
Lead ingot 114,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,320,000 1,325,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 435,000 437,000
Copper heavy scrap 429,000 431,000
Copper armeture 422,000 423,000
Copper utensil scrap 401,000 406,000
Copper sheet cutting 416,000 418,000
Brass utensil scrap 295,000 296,000
Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 301,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 106,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
