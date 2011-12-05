Dec 05 Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 475,000 476,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 128,000 128,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 447,000 448,000 Copper heavy scrap 438,000 439,000 Copper armeture 432,000 433,000 Copper utensil scrap 411,000 409,000 Copper sheet cutting 428,000 428,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 299,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 307,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 105,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.