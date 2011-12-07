BRIEF-Wipro gets IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish co Valmet
Dec 07 Wednesda y's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesda y's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 474,000 475,000 Aluminum ingots 127,000 127,000 Zinc slab 128,000 128,000 Lead ingot 115,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 446,000 447,000 Copper heavy scrap 439,000 438,000 Copper armeture 433,000 432,000 Copper utensil scrap 415,000 411,000 Copper sheet cutting 428,000 426,000 Brass utensil scrap 299,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.