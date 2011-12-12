Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 477,000 475,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 127,000 128,000 Lead ingot 115,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 449,000 450,000 Copper heavy scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper armeture 433,000 434,000 Copper utensil scrap 414,000 416,000 Copper sheet cutting 426,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 302,000 304,000 Brass sheet cuttings 313,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.