Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tues day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 478,000 477,000
Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000
Zinc slab 125,000 1327000
Lead ingot 115,000 115,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,335,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,095,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 450,000 449,000
Copper heavy scrap 442,000 443,000
Copper armeture 433,000 433,000
Copper utensil scrap 415,000 414,000
Copper sheet cutting 429,000 426,000
Brass utensil scrap 303,000 302,000
Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 313,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.