Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 478,000 477,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 125,000 1327000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 450,000 449,000 Copper heavy scrap 442,000 443,000 Copper armeture 433,000 433,000 Copper utensil scrap 415,000 414,000 Copper sheet cutting 429,000 426,000 Brass utensil scrap 303,000 302,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.