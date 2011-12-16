Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 472,000 472,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 123,000 123,000 Lead ingot 113,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 444,000 444,000 Copper heavy scrap 437,000 437,000 Copper armeture 430,000 429,000 Copper utensil scrap 409,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 423,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 299,000 Brass sheet cuttings 308,000 309,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.