Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Fri day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 472,000 472,000
Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000
Zinc slab 123,000 123,000
Lead ingot 113,000 113,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,080,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 444,000 444,000
Copper heavy scrap 437,000 437,000
Copper armeture 430,000 429,000
Copper utensil scrap 409,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 423,000 423,000
Brass utensil scrap 298,000 299,000
Brass sheet cuttings 308,000 309,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.