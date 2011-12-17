Saturday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Satur day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 473,000 472,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 130,000 Zinc slab 122,000 123,000 Lead ingot 113,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 445,000 444,000 Copper heavy scrap 437,000 437,000 Copper armeture 431,000 430,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 409,000 Copper sheet cutting 426,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 300,000 298,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 308,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.