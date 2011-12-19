Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mon day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 471,000 473,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 128,000 Zinc slab 122,000 122,000 Lead ingot 113,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 445,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 437,000 Copper armeture 430,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 424,000 426,000 Brass utensil scrap 302,000 300,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.