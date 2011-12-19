Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mon day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 471,000 473,000
Aluminum ingots 130,000 128,000
Zinc slab 122,000 122,000
Lead ingot 113,000 113,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 443,000 445,000
Copper heavy scrap 436,000 437,000
Copper armeture 430,000 431,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 424,000 426,000
Brass utensil scrap 302,000 300,000
Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
