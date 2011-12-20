Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 471,000 471,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 130,000 Zinc slab 122,000 122,000 Lead ingot 113,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper heavy scrap 436,000 436,000 Copper armeture 431,000 430,000 Copper utensil scrap 411,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 425,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 302,000 302,000 Brass sheet cuttings 311,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 107,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.