Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 475,000 471,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000 Zinc slab 121,000 122,000 Lead ingot 118,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 447,000 443,000 Copper heavy scrap 440,000 436,000 Copper armeture 434,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 413,000 411,000 Copper sheet cutting 427,000 425,000 Brass utensil scrap 304,000 302,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 311,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.