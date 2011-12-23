Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Fri day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 478,000 475,000
Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000
Zinc slab 121,000 121,000
Lead ingot 114,000 114,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 450,000 447,000
Copper heavy scrap 443,000 440,000
Copper armeture 435,000 433,000
Copper utensil scrap 416,000 414,000
Copper sheet cutting 430,000 430,000
Brass utensil scrap 304,000 304,000
Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 313,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
