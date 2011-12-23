Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 478,000 475,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000 Zinc slab 121,000 121,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 450,000 447,000 Copper heavy scrap 443,000 440,000 Copper armeture 435,000 433,000 Copper utensil scrap 416,000 414,000 Copper sheet cutting 430,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 304,000 304,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.