Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 481,000 478,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000 Zinc slab 121,000 121,000 Lead ingot 114,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 453,000 450,000 Copper heavy scrap 447,000 443,000 Copper armeture 438,000 435,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 416,000 Copper sheet cutting 434,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 307,000 304,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 312,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.